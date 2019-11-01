Girl Scouts will hold dinner for veterans

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Local girl scouts want to help out veterans in the area. Girl Scout Troops 51264 and 38124 of Raleigh County are holding a dinner in honor of Veterans day.

It will take place at Cranberry Elementary School on Saturday, November 9, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. All veterans are invited for a good meal and to meet some dedicated Girl Scouts.

Angel Brandsetter, the Assistant Troop Leader, said this event was the girls’ idea.

“It was the girls’ idea. They wanted to do something for the veterans and they thought it would be nice to cook dinner for them. We were all for it. Whatever they want to do that we can help them with, we do,” she said.

The event will be a spaghetti dinner. There are no tickets. Veterans can just show up.