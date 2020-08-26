Glade Springs Resort offers back-to-school camp

DANIELS, WV (WVNS) — Glade Springs Resort will offer a program this fall for kids. Camp Glade kicks-off September 8, 2020 with a back to school camp for kids.

Creative Director, Ashley Long, said the goal of the program is to help kids with homework and provide physical activity. Long said the camp will be capped at 30 kids. The camp is supposed to help parents who work all day.

“So we’ve got you covered with childcare needs and to also assist with their homework needs while they’re doing their virtual learning,” Long said.

Call Camp Glade at (304)- 573-7070 to register.