Governor Justice asks residents to help prevent state-wide shutdown

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice asked West Virginia residents to help stop the spread of COVID-19 on Saturday, March 21, 2020 in a statewide address.

Justice said those who are not taking this pandemic seriously need to start doing so. He asked residents to stay home to stop the spread of the virus. Justice also said staying home will help prevent a statewide shutdown from happening.

He said the government is also looking at ways to house medical officials to help protect their families from COVID-19.

Justice also said in his address that the National Guard is stepping in to help feed students living in the Mountain State.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the Mountain State now has 12 cases of the coronavirus.

Counties with positive cases include one in Jackson, two in Jefferson, two in Kanawha, two in Marshall, two in Mercer, one in Monongalia and two in Tucker.