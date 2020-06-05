Grant awarded to Summers County for broadband opportunity in one community

TALCOTT, WV (WVNS)- Summers County Commissioners received a grant recently from the Governor’s office in an attempt to help implement broadband connectivity in Talcott.

County Commission President Jack Woodrum said $220,500 was given to them to make this project happen. The goal is to get about 1.67 miles of aerial fiber in Talcott to serve residents along Pat Ball Road, Bill Perdue Road, Briercliffe Road, Pitt Row, and Blankenship Road. Woodrum said this project will greatly help the people in Talcott.

“Right now we’ve got a lot of people working from home. It will allow them to do that and also their kids to be able to do schoolwork without having to travel out of the area,” Woodrum said.

Woodrum also said they are going to go through a bidding process to get the project started. He said the earliest people can expect to see this new connectivity up in their area is Fall 2020.