Greater Beckley Christian holds 2nd Annual MLK Jr. Classic

MT. HOPE, WV (WVNS) — The second annual MLK Jr. Classic was held at Greater Beckley Christian School on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020.

Teams were invited from all over the state to play, showcase their skills, and have a little fun. They even made a last minute adjustment to the schedule where they featured a dunk contest.

The games began at 9:30 a.m and the last one tipped off at 8 p.m

Scott Lawson is the Director of the Classic and said this type of event is perfect for anyone that loves high school basketball.

“We have a match up here going on between Oak Hill and Trinity out of Morgantown. You’re going to get to see Greenbriar East, Wyoming East, Richwood and Mercer Christian. A lot of good teams, a lot of good basketball. And so for one price you can come in and watch basketball all day long,” Lawson said.

Final Scores:

Greater Beckley Christian JV 60, Oak Hill JV 53.

Trinity Christian 69, Oak Hill 49.

Mercer Christian 99, Richwood 67.

Beckley Prep IJN 105, Beth Haven 64.

Greater Beckley Christian 109, Webster County 70.

Wyoming East 54, Greenbrier East 49.

Trending Stories

