Greenbrier County business strives to use local produce

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — A business in Lewisburg changed locations and even expanded during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Amy’s Market, formerly known as Amy’s Cakes and Cones, moved from Court Street to Jefferson Street. Owner Amy Mills said the new location not only brought new equipment and more customers, but also new food. She told 59News they are using as much local produce as possible.

“Local farmers are great,” Mills said. “They put in a lot of time and effort, and a lot of times their workmanship goes unnoticed. We definitely want to showcase them. We’re proud of their product. They’re proud of it.”

While Amy’s Market got a new name and location, one thing didn’t change: they still sell their signature cakes and cones.