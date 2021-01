LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS)-- The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine incorporated a COVID-19 stress relief task force to help students cope with the pandemic. Olivia Giambra is a first year student at WVSOM and is a part of the task force.

The task force consists of one representative from each class. She said each representative acts like a liaison and voices the concerns of faculty and students to administration. She believes the task force helps students with the stresses of the pandemic.