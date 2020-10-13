Greenbrier County to host Professional Disc Golf Association tournament across three courses

CALDWELL, WV (WVNS) — Greenbrier County is ready to host a disc golf tournament with more than 190 competing players from all over the region.

Starting Saturday, October 13, 2020, the Professional Disc Golfers Association is having its Greenbrier Valley Open at three courses in the county. Players will compete at the Greenbrier State Forest in Caldwell, the state fairgrounds in Fairlea, and Nellie’s Course in Renick.

Registration ends 11:59 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15. Players interested in competing to sign up here.

Tournament action begins at 8:30 a.m. Saturday.