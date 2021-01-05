Greg Duckworth attends first meeting as County Commissioner

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The commission meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 marked the first meeting for a new county commissioner.

The meeting was Greg Duckworth’s first county commission meeting and Monday was his first day on the job. Duckworth said he has a lot to learn about the office from Dave Tolliver and Linda Epling, the other county commissioners.

“My next few months is just going to be absorbing what they can teach me and getting involved in things going on around the county and there’s so much to learn. I’m a quick study and I’m excited to jump in and start learning some things where I can help and where I can put my two-cents in,” said Duckworth.

He hopes to bring more jobs to Raleigh County. He said he wants to do that by focusing on the industries and companies that are already here.