Gyms prepare for New Year’s resolution goers

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A New Year means new goals; dropping holiday weight happens to be a goal people try to achieve during the first months of the year. With a pandemic going on, the big question is will gym goers feel safe going back?



Mick Bates is the owner of Bodyworks in Beckley. He said his members are great about following the guidelines in the gym, but his staff is dedicated to making sure the gym can remain open.

“We have invested significant time and energy and resources, cleaning supplies, screens and all of the things you need to do,” Bates said.

Walking around the gym, people will see anti-viral wipes available for users. Social distancing is even on the mind of gym staff.

“When we first opened back up, there were not many people coming. We basically shut down pieces of equipment and moved everything away from each other so you could exercise in your own little pod. As it got busier and people started coming back, we looked at new solutions to create barriers and that has been very effective and well received,” Bates said.

Bates said he hopes this year they can get back to full capacity and help people reach their health and fitness goals.

“I am hopeful and optimistic as time goes by we will be able to get back to full capacity and people will continue to exercise and stay healthy,” Bates said.



For that to happen, his staff will continue to sanitize and clean.



“You start at the front and work towards the back when you get to the back you go to the front again. It is a never ending process,” Bates said.