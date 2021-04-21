Habitual shoplifter sentenced to prison

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Raleigh County man was sentenced to prison for habitual shoplifting.

Matthew Plummer pleaded guilty to shoplifting, his third offense. He stole $60 worth of socks from Kohls.

Plummer is also accused of stealing from the United Way of Southern West Virginia. According to court documents, Plummer stole shoes collected through donations, and were supposed to go to people in need.

He was sentenced to one to 10 years in prison on Wednesday, April 21, 2020 in front of Judge Kirkpatrick.

