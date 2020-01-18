Harmony’s Breath holds paint night fundraiser

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — If you want to let your artistic abilities shine for a good cause, this event is perfect for you!

Harmony’s Breath is an organization that brings awareness to pregnancy and infant loss. They are holding a paint to enjoy with friends and raise money to grieving moms in the area. The fundraiser is Saturday, January 18 at 5 p.m. at legacy church.

Erica Jones is the founder of Harmony’s Breath and is holding the fundraiser.

“It’s a great time for the girls and the guys to grab a friend and come on out. We have a really cute painting we’re doing this year. It would be a great gift for somebody or it would be a great time just to practice your art and it’s great for beginners,” Jones said.

For tickets and more information, visit Harmony’s Breath on Facebook.