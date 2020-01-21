Harmony’s Breath makes dresses fit for an angel

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — When Erica Jones’ water broke, she rushed to the hospital. She dreamed of the daughter she was about to have.

“First pregnancy, perfect pregnancy. No issues. No problems whatsoever,” said Jones.

But she was not going to leave the hospital with a healthy baby girl in her arms.

“It wasn’t until the doctor asked me if I wanted to say goodbye to her. And that moment stands still in my life forever,” Jones said.

Her daughter’s trachea never formed, and she had only three hours left with her. But one small detail really made a difference for her.

“It meant the world. It was a beautiful and pink. She had a little pink bow. It was beautiful just like her,” said Jones.

A small pink crochet dress in which she could take pictures of her daughter. Now, she wants to provide other grieving moms, with the same comfort.

“I hope that it brings them the peace that it brought me. Whenever I did get to hold her at the hospital, I thought I want some pretty pictures of her. She was gorgeous. If it wasn’t for those dresses that those volunteers donated, I wouldn’t have had that opportunity. I wouldn’t have had those pictures that I have today. And whenever you lose your baby, all you have is pictures,” Jones said.

She founded an organization called Harmony’s Breath, in honor of her daughter. Through that, she collects donated wedding dresses and volunteers make angel gowns or wraps for babies like Harmony.

Gheilescia Harbison is a volunteer seamstress for the organization.

“I hope it brings peace to them. I hope it brings some kind of level of comfort. To where in that moment, that’s the last thing they’re worried about,” Harbison said.

Harmony’s Breath is still looking for volunteers to help sew the angel gowns and wraps. If you want to help, you can reach out to the group through Facebook.