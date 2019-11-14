Health care needs rise as nursing pool shrinks

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — As baby boomers age, the need for health care grows. As this need grows, so does the amount of jobs in nursing.

Hillary Parcell is a Professor for WVU Nursing in Beckley and was once a nurse herself.

“It started out many years ago, and as our population ages, the nursing shortage, I think, increases. Because each patient we take care of requires more care now because they are living longer so they end up with more diseases that need more care,” Parcell said.

The nursing shortage has plagued the area and the country for the past few years. Jobs in the industry may be increasing, but the amount of students in nursing programs is not. Universities, like WVU, are trying to combat this issue.

“We have filled all of our seats, and the last three years in Beckley, actually, we have not turned away any qualified applicants. We had 45 seats in the fall. So, I feel like we are bringing in as many applicants as we can to get a good pool to start with to get out in to the work field,” Parcell said.

Veteran nurses are retiring at rapid rates, adding to the nursing shortage. With empty positions, the current nurses have to work triple just to make sure the patients needs are covered.

“We have a nursing shortage so sometimes working with not so many nurses as you would prefer to have for the amount of patients that you have. So because of that shortage, it makes the nurses that are there jobs harder, so may be it makes them not want to be a nurse anymore. Which increases that shortage even more I think, especially at the bedside,” Parcell said.

Hospice of Southern West Virginia is an example of a care facility that is growing because more people are looking for end-of-life care. Landon Blankenship is the Chief Nursing Officer there. He struggles to find nurses for hire because they are choosing other specialties.

“But unfortunately, a lot of those new grads seek employment in different areas outside of bedside nursing. They’re going into specialty areas, OR, maybe some type of home health nursing. They’re just not going to the actual bedside where the nurses are needed,” Blankenship said.

Blankenship said even with the nursing shortage putting stress on the medical field, it is important for the current nurses to not lose sight of why they chose this career in the first place.

“And if we come every day with the attitude that we want to make sure that our patients are taken care of then naturally, working short, we’re going to have to go above and beyond to make sure that those patients are taken care of, and just maintaining that team concept and ensure that our ultimate goal is to make sure that at the end of the day, that patient is well taken care of,” Blankenship said.

Both Blankenship and Parcell were nurses themselves and have once educated future nurses. They have different viewpoints on what is causing this nursing shortage, but both can agree on one thing.

“Nursing is hard, it’s not an easy job. You definitely have to have a passion for it to be able to hang in there and continue doing it, I think,” Parcell said.

“Nursing is tough. It’s not an easy job,” Blankenship said.