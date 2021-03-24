Health department gives out more than 1,000 vaccines

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The National Guard helped out for the first time at a Raleigh County vaccination clinic on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.

The clinic was set up at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center. More than 1,000 Pfizer vaccines were on hand to administer, and no appointment was necessary. Dr. Daniel Swank, a Pharmacist at Access Health, said it’s more important now than ever to get vaccinated because of the growing number of positive cases in the county, and the U-K variant being detected in neighboring counties.

“I think that herd immunity is the ultimate thing we are working towards. So the more people that get vaccinated the more we have a chance to stop this thing and protect those people who can’t get vaccinated,” Swank said.

The people who were at the clinic are already scheduled for their second dose. That clinic will take place on Friday, April 16, 2021 and there will be appointments.