Healthcare providers protect themselves from the flu

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Have you ever wondered how healthcare workers that treat flu patients do not get the flu? They take extra precautions to protect themselves.

Health Care providers have to constantly wash their hands and use hand sanitizer during this time of year. If their patient shows any signs of the flu, they ask the patient to wear a mask and typically wear a mask themselves. It is common for nurses and doctors to get the flu shot as soon as possible to protect themselves.

Dr. Johnny Walker works at Access Health and has to keep himself safe.

“It also can be a good idea if you’re using a stethoscope to make sure to sanitize that as well. Really anything in the room. Especially if you’ve had a known flu patient to make sure the sanitation is really followed and kept up on,” said Walker.

If you do have flu like symptoms, it is important to let someone know when you visit the doctors office in order to protect the staff.

Trending Stories

