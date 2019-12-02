Heating services dealing with customer calls

MOUNT HOPE, WV (WVNS) — It Is one of the worst things to happen when it snows: Your heat stops working.

Appalachian Heating and other heating companies are constantly answering phone calls from those who do not have heat in this winter weather. Tim McGuffin, the service manager with Appalachian Heating Service, said it is best to check out your furnace early.

“We got tons and tons of calls. We always try to suggest to customers check out your furnace early in the fall, but we do get the people who put it off to the last minute and those are the people calling today to have service people respond today to no heat calls,” McGuffin said.

He also said taking care of air filters can also help keep everything warm.