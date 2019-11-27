Help keep feet warm this holiday season

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — While people shop for their loved ones this holiday season, some worry about not having warm socks to wear.

Volunteers at Bluefield Union Mission told 59News socks are one of the most popular asked for items. This time of the year, it is important to collect and donate warm socks for those in need. Students at Glenwood School collected over 3,000 socks and gave them to Bluefield Union Mission.

Craig Hammond is the Director of Bluefield Union Mission. He said people do not realize how much warm socks are needed.

“We take so many things for granted and one of them is, a pair of clean, dry socks. You wouldn’t believe how many folks don’t have that luxury every morning,” Hammond said.

To donate, Bluefield Union Mission will be collecting new or gently used socks this winter.