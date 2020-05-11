Herbert Hoover’s postponed graduation set for June 2016 Flood anniversary

ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) – Herbert Hoover High School’s Class of 2020 has faced and overcome many unique hardships due to the ‘June 2016 Flood’, that destroyed their school. Now, the seniors find themselves graduating on an unforgettable day thanks to the Coronavirus.

Herbert Hoover Senior, Megan Tanner said, “this isn’t nowhere near what I dreamed it would be as a little girl, but I mean, I’m still really glad I’ll be able to get to have the diploma, and even though this isn’t normal, I’ll go on and still be able to get to have more experiences in life.”

The original graduation date was set for May 23rd, but the pandemic forced it’s postponement to a later date, June 23rd, which marks the 4th anniversary of the flood.

Herbert Hoover Senior, Tatum Young said, “it’s just hard, knowing my community has struggled with this date, it’s always a hard date whenever it comes along, but at least we’re celebrating my class graduating on this day and not dwelling on the flood and everything that has happened on that day.”

According to Herbert Hoover High School Principal, Mike Kelley, the scheduling was incidental. Originally, graduation day was set for June 27th at the Charleston Civic Center, however, there were overlapping venue bookings.

In a Facebook post, Kelley wrote, “in times of great difficulty, it is easy to focus on the negative. It is easy to forget our blessings. Please let me share with you what I am grateful for. First, I am grateful for our seniors. I can’t describe the respect I have for them. I am sorry for everything that has happened, but I am extremely proud of the way they have reacted to adverse circumstances. They stayed together, and they achieved.”

Many parents have expressed their concerns, but at this time, the date of June 23rd still stands.