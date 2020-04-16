Hero Pay will go towards overtime for essential employees in Mercer County

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Counties across West Virginia received Hero Pay grant money on Thursday, April 16, 2020.

Mercer County Commissioner, Greg Puckett, said there are still a lot of details to figure out, but that money will help pay overtime for essential personnel during the pandemic. Some of these jobs include law enforcement and emergency medical services.

“Those that are really putting their lives on the line every single day. We know that because of the nature of what they deal with on a regular basis, let alone the pandemic. We’re always having to have a shortfall on how we give these people the amount of money that they truly deserve,” Puckett said.

Commissioners asked people in the county follow all of the guidelines to keep everyone safe. This way, the money can be more beneficial, instead of having to stretch it over time if the pandemic continues.