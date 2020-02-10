Closings
Hinton demolishes houses to keep community safe

Local News
HINTON, WV (WVNS) — Administrators with the city of Hinton hope to make the community safer by getting rid of dangerous buildings.

The city already demolished one home and will soon demolish another. People either surrendered their properties or gave the city permission to work on them. City manager Chris Meadows said some were at risk of falling into the roads or on a neighbors’ home.

“We’re trying to get down ones that we know people have tried to break into to steal stuff, or ones that are in danger of falling. Someone could get hurt. So we’re trying to protect the public safety as best we can,” Meadows said.

The city hopes to take down about five houses by the end of the year.

