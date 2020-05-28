Hinton Hope Foundation encourages everyone to wear blue in honor of fallen officer

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — The Hinton Hope Foundation is honoring a fallen police officer.

Lieutenant Aaron Crook was killed in the line of duty on May 30, 2017. He was from Summers County and went on to work with the Bluefield Police Department.

Laura Lilly, with Hinton Hope Foundation, said people can honor him by wearing blue on Friday, May 29, 2020 or Saturday, May 30, 2020.

“Well blue is typically the color law enforcement officers wear. It’s a significant color of law enforcement, so we wanted to honor him that way,” Lilly said

If you wear blue, you are encouraged to post a picture on the foundation’s Facebook page or use the hashtag, #WearBlue4LtCrook.