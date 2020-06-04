Hinton Mayoral Candidates speak about their goals with 59 News

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — Both Jack Scott and incumbent Joe Blankenship are on the ballot this year to take the seat for four years as Hinton’s mayor. With elections right around the corner, 59 News spoke with both of these candidates.

Blankenship said he’s seeking a fourth term as mayor. He said he’s a native to the area and has really gotten to know the people of Hinton over his years living in the area. Blankenship told 59 News he loves providing for the people of Hinton.

“You know I’m just looking forward to what we can do the next four years. But the main goal is taking care of the people and their needs,” Blankenship said.

Jack Scott said he’s also no stranger to Hinton. He said he’s worked on the Hinton City Council for four years and he said he wants to bring some change to the city.

“I’ve been a lifelong resident here. I believe I can bring some leadership to the table to help provide a better direction for the for us and focus on tourism and development ideas,” Scott said.

Both Blankenship and Scott said they are grateful to the people in Hinton. Primary election day is June 9, 2020.