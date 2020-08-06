Hinton pool hosting night swim

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — The Wild Water Express in Hinton is hosting a night swim event on Friday, August 7, and Saturday, August 8, 2020. Swimmers will be able to watch a surprise movie, either from their recliners or their floaties. Manager Jamison Hamm said this is the first time they have done an event like this.

“We thought the night swims would be really cool. People ask about them all the time. People will come in, have some glow sticks around the park. Everybody’s going to get a glow stick as their wristband. So, thought it’d be a good way to make money and have a trial run at it,” Hamm said.

Temperatures will be checked at the front door before people are allowed in the park. Masks are required inside the building, but not in the park. People must pre-register for the event on the Wild Water Express Facebook page. It is $10 per person.