Holiday season comes to a close, process of taking lights down begins

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS) — For months, the Holiday of Lights lit up Bluefield. However, the holiday season has come to a close. City workers are now tasked with the process of taking it all down.

City workers said crews start assembling the attraction in October. Putting the display together takes around two months, but taking it all down only takes a couple weeks.

The giant tree in Downtown Bluefield was taken apart Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2020, and put into storage. Workers said the part of the takedown that takes the longest is rolling up all the cords and wires.