Home search in Fayette County leads to two North Carolina men arrested on drug charges

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — Two North Carolina men are facing drug charges after deputies searched a home in Fayette County.

Deputies searched a home on Greenville Road in Oak Hill on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Inside, they found sales quantities of cocaine and marijuana, cash, scales and packaging materials.

Santford M. Rucker III, 27, and Henry Scales, 47 were each arrested on two counts of Possession With Intent to Deliver Narcotics.  Both are from Mount Airy, North Carolina.

Scales was also charged with Prohibited Person in Possession of a Firearm.  After conducting a criminal history check on him, deputies discovered he was convicted for a Home Invasion/Armed Robbery in Michigan, which made him unable to legally possess a firearm.

