Homeschooling on the rise in West Virginia

FLAT TOP, WV (WVNS) — Jamie Buckland started her family’s homeschooling journey 13 years ago when her oldest son was in first grade. She wanted more control over her children’s schedule and curriculum.

“We just enjoyed being together, as a family and we wanted to be in charge of our schedule,” Buckland said.

Now, Jamie teaches all four of her children at home.

“You just get used to not having a quiet home. You get used to always having these kids, looking to you, for meals, for their teaching, for their care, for their nurturing. You become the source of all of those needs,” Buckland said.

But she is not alone in her philosophies; West Virginia is catching on. Her family is one of almost 12,000 that chooses to teach their children academics at home. The amount of families in her home schooling support group alone has grown exponentially.

“So when we started, there were only 20. The next year there was 30. And now we’re at 180,” Buckland said.

People are opting out of public schools for their children for many different reasons. Jamie conducted a poll in her support group’s Facebook page. A majority of the people said they had a negative experience in public schools. But that did not speak for the other 350 plus who had other reasons.

“I think motivating factors behind the choice of homeschooling are still growing and changing. We’re seeing people choose to homeschool for various reasons, and some of those, I haven’t even thought of,” Buckland said.

Homeschooling has proven to work for the Buckland family, and many others in the state. Jamie’s oldest son is now a high school graduate and is working for a law firm.

“He has worked full time for a law firm, for the past two and a half years. He’s bought his own car, pays his own bills,” Buckland said.