Hospice of Southern West Virginia hold annual Angel Tree ceremony

MT. HOPE, WV (WVNS) — Hospice of Southern West Virginia honored lost loved ones Friday, November 22. It was a part of their annual angel tree ceremony.

People in the community could purchase an angel ornament in honor of their loved ones. Then, they could hang up the ornaments on Hospice’s angel tree during the ceremony. The Beckley Stratton Middle School choir performed while loved ones were honored. All proceeds go back to the care of patients of Hospice of Southern West Virginia.

Christopher Clay is the Director of Public Relations for Hospice of Southern West Virginia. He says the angel tree perfectly fits their overall mission and is a great opportunity for those we’ve lost to be remembered.

“It helps people remember. That’s the primary reason why we do any of this. It helps people remember their loved ones. There’s a tangible piece of memory, hanging on an angel tree. Families can come by and they can remember their loved ones and tell stories and that’s the whole point of this. The whole point of the ceremony is people who have lost love ones can come together. They can talk to us and they can talk to each other,” Clay said.

You can still donate to this fundraiser even if you missed this ceremony. Hospice of Southern West Virginia will be selling angel tree ornaments until December 24 at numerous locations.

  • Crossroads Mall in Mt. Hope.
  • Marquee Cinemas in Beckley.
  • Big Four Drug Store in Hinton.
  • Raleigh General Hospital in Beckley.

Trending Stories

