Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

Hospice organizes coloring contest for kids

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

59News Online

Top Stories for Dec. 13, 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Stories for Dec. 13, 2019"

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Kids were recognized for their coloring abilities! Hospice of Southern West Virginia held a coloring contest as a part of their Angel Tree Campaign.

They sent an image out to Summers, Wyoming, Fayette, and Raleigh County Schools. Kids from Kindergarten to 5th grade submitted their final projects, in hopes of being the winner.

Christopher Clay is the Director of Public Relations for Hospice of Southern West Virginia and he said they want children to think of Hospice as a happy place.

“It’s good for kids. It gets them involved. It exposes them to our name. It exposes them to the concept of Hospice and exposes them to Hospice of Southern West Virginia.”

Three winners were chosen on Friday and will receive a prize.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley sends Christmas greeting to the community

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley sends Christmas greeting to the community"

Investigation underway after fatal shooting in Fayette County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Investigation underway after fatal shooting in Fayette County"

Local swimmer pushes for new Greenbrier County Aquatic Center

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local swimmer pushes for new Greenbrier County Aquatic Center"

Local businesses learn how to promote on Facebook

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local businesses learn how to promote on Facebook"

Heroes 4 Hire holds fundraiser

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heroes 4 Hire holds fundraiser"

Theatre WV to hold auditions for upcoming play

Thumbnail for the video titled "Theatre WV to hold auditions for upcoming play"

Par 59

More Par59

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News