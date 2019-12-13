Hospice organizes coloring contest for kids

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Kids were recognized for their coloring abilities! Hospice of Southern West Virginia held a coloring contest as a part of their Angel Tree Campaign.

They sent an image out to Summers, Wyoming, Fayette, and Raleigh County Schools. Kids from Kindergarten to 5th grade submitted their final projects, in hopes of being the winner.

Christopher Clay is the Director of Public Relations for Hospice of Southern West Virginia and he said they want children to think of Hospice as a happy place.

“It’s good for kids. It gets them involved. It exposes them to our name. It exposes them to the concept of Hospice and exposes them to Hospice of Southern West Virginia.”

Three winners were chosen on Friday and will receive a prize.