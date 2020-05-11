Hotels face uphill battle with less travel

WHEELING, WV (WTRF) – The Hampton Inn of Wheeling has just received the top Hampton in the Americas award for the second time.

While they are pleased and grateful, they are having an uphill battle, just like all others in the hospitality industry.

With all entertainment events, sports, festivals and conventions canceled, they say people aren’t traveling, which means less reservations at hotels.

I’ve been in this business for going on 30 years and I’ve never seen anything even close. The national occupancy average for hotels, I just read, is 23.5 percent, which is just catastrophic. And we’ve been similarly affected. And all the hotels in this area have been affected by it. It’s just been devastating. JACK POLING, GENERAL MANAGER – HAMPTON INN, WHEELING

Poling says the mock prison riot was originally scheduled for this weekend, but it’s canceled, along with all motor coach travel. Corporate training seminars are either canceled or being done remotely.

Poling also says Hampton Inn of Wheeling is taking advantage of the down-time by deep cleaning every room.