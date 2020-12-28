How the WV Turnpike keeps the roads safe

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Being in the Mountain State, one expects snow during the Winter months.

Here in southern West Virginia, we have experienced quite a bit lately.



The Department of Highways and West Virginia Parkways Authority are the un-sung heroes of the roadway. Without these agencies, our roads would remain covered by snow and ice. Thus making travel to work, home, anywhere, nearly impossible.

Foreman at the Ghent Turnpike headquarters, Robert Stonestreet said crews are out long before most are awake and long after most have gone to sleep.

“Once we know that there’s a storm coming in we actually have a shift and truck assignment for night shift and day shift. We’ll run 24 hours a day,” said Stonestreet.



Stonestreet said many of the crew often miss holidays with their families due to the work. He said West Virginia Turnpike takes pride in their work and they strive to always keep the roads clear and drivers safe.