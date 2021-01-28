How to avoid injury while shoveling snow

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Although it is important to clear your sidewalk and area after a snow fall, you will want to make sure you do it safely.

Paul Seamann, Director of Operations at JanCare Ambulance, said they get a lot of calls after a snow fall with people injuring their backs, or even going into cardiac arrest from shoveling.

“It can be very dangerous. Because again there is a lot of stress. Your heart rate will go up, your blood pressure will go up. Just being out in the cold can make things difficult,” said Seamann.

The best way to tackle shoveling snow is by getting ahead of it. Although it may be nice to stay warm inside, you will want to get to the snow before it turns to ice. It already weighs more than you think.

“It will weigh up to 6 to 8 pounds. That’s a gallon of milk. But if you thought about scooping a gallon of milk with each toss, then you would think about that kind of weight away from the body,” Seamann said.

If you are not super active, you will want to warm up and stretch before shoveling. You will want to protect your back by scooping the snow, and staying aligned with your body, instead of twisting.

Your tools matter! The smaller the shovel, the less heavy your scoop of snow will be.

Most importantly, take your time and take breaks, and do not be afraid to ask for help before you injure yourself!