How to avoid kitchen fires this holiday season

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Christmas time usually comes with holiday parties and having family over. But if you plan on entertaining this holiday season, you will want to be extra careful in the kitchen.

Kitchen fires is a leading cause to house fires, and the risk increases during this time of year. The best way to protect your family is to have a smoke detector right in the kitchen. Lt. Chris Lanna with the Beckley Fire Department suggested keeping anything flammable, like a kitchen towel, away from the stove. Whenever you cook with pots and pans, Lanna said to make sure the handle is facing towards the inside.

“Kitchen fires account for about one fifth of fires that occur in America everyday and that is about a thousand fires a day in the United States,” Lanna said.

Always keep a close eye on what you are cooking, especially when entertaining.