How to keep your family safe from COVID-19

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — For people who still have to leave their homes for work, there are some things you can do to protect your family from COVID-19.

Spray and wipe down your keys, glasses, and any other object you carried with you. Avoid sitting down on the couch or chair, and immediately put your worn clothes in the wash. Wash your hands, and face, and even take a shower if possible, once you are home for the day.

Lt. Chris Graham with the Beckley Fire Department said it is best to wear the same jacket and shoes when you leave the house, and take them off as soon as you enter the door.

“They say the bottom of your shoes, it could stick to those. If you can, kick them off before you enter the house. Like a garage or somewhere certain you can put your shoes. It would be better than walking through your home with them,” Graham said.

Lt. Graham also suggested cleaning your house, like your kitchen counters and door knobs, at least once a day.