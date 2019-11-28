How to navigate diabetes this Thanksgiving

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

59News Online

Top Stories November 27th

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Stories November 27th"

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — If you or a family member suffers from diabetes, you will want to hear these tips to stay on track during Thanksgiving dinner.

A local endocrinologist said it is important to monitor the intake of carbohydrates during the holiday. She suggests only eating one carb, like a potato or piece of pie, per meal. There can be many tempting options at the Thanksgiving meal, so it is important to stay on track and to help family members stay healthy.

Dr. Sarada Jaimungal is an endocrinologist at Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital.

“So, it’s just choosing your carbohydrates intake wisely, not going overboard with the amount and spreading it out throughout the day,” said Jaimungal.

Dr. Sarada Jaimungal also said if the person with diabetes can prepare the dish, so they know what goes into it, that would be the best case scenario.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Tips to frying a turkey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tips to frying a turkey"

The Greenbrier Resort full of holiday fun

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Greenbrier Resort full of holiday fun"

SURPRISE SQUAD: Lucky shoppers in Wyoming County surprised with groceries

Thumbnail for the video titled "SURPRISE SQUAD: Lucky shoppers in Wyoming County surprised with groceries"

Mercer County storefronts compete for most festive displays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mercer County storefronts compete for most festive displays"

Local book store asking for new books

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local book store asking for new books"

Local Christmas trees displayed at state capitol

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local Christmas trees displayed at state capitol"

Par 59

More Par59

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News