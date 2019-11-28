How to navigate diabetes this Thanksgiving

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — If you or a family member suffers from diabetes, you will want to hear these tips to stay on track during Thanksgiving dinner.

A local endocrinologist said it is important to monitor the intake of carbohydrates during the holiday. She suggests only eating one carb, like a potato or piece of pie, per meal. There can be many tempting options at the Thanksgiving meal, so it is important to stay on track and to help family members stay healthy.

Dr. Sarada Jaimungal is an endocrinologist at Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital.

“So, it’s just choosing your carbohydrates intake wisely, not going overboard with the amount and spreading it out throughout the day,” said Jaimungal.

Dr. Sarada Jaimungal also said if the person with diabetes can prepare the dish, so they know what goes into it, that would be the best case scenario.