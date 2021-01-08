Hundreds vaccinated in Mercer County

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Hundreds of cars waited outside the Brushfork Armory in Mercer County on Thursday, January 7, 2021 to receive their COVID-19 vaccine.

Brenda Donithan works for the Mercer County Health Department. She said they had close to 500 doses to distribute this round. She added Thursday’s distribution went a lot smoother than Monday’s.

Donithan said they stuck to the drive-thru method and monitored patients for 15 minutes after their shot. Local ambulance services were also there in case of reactions.

Donithan said this round was for those 80 and older who missed the event earlier in the week. She said the next shipment to Mercer County will go to the second dose of the vaccine of first responders, health professionals, and front line workers.