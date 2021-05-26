‘I thought I was going to die’ Kidnapping victim relives being beaten, locked in cage

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — On Saturday afternoon, a Raleigh county man went to a friend’s house on Foster Avenue in Beckley, WV.

“I went to this friend’s house to hangout with him and talk to him.”

But he would soon realize he wasn’t there to hang out at all.

“All three started beating on me at one time. I woke up in a dog cage just spitting up bleach. Bleach was in my eyes, I couldn’t see nothing.”

This man wants to remain anonymous for his safety. Police said he was beaten and held in a dog cage for several hours.

“I really, really really thought I was going to die,” said the victim.

The victim said he was going see to his friend, Joshua Lafferty, who was arrested and charged with kidnapping in this case. But when he got to his house, he said he ran into a man who he knew from several years ago, a man who he said he owed less than $400 to for drugs.

“I think it was probably a set up deal from the beginning,” the victim said.

He said he was beaten with a shovel numerous times, causing his elbow to shatter. He also said he was forced to drink bleach. Police said this lasted for several hours.

“I said please don’t put my family through this.”

The victim’s mother showed up on scene after the cops rescued him.

“At that point, the police officer could not tell me if my son was dead or alive. I knew that he was in that home, and I knew he was in danger, but no one could tell me if he was dead or alive,” said the victim’s mother.

The victim’s mother knows her son is a recovering addict. But that he did not deserve what happened to him.

“Because that is my child. And he is a human being. And he did not deserve that,” said the victim’s mother.