IHOP provides free pancakes; raises money for Children’s Miracle Network

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Tuesday, February 25, 2020 was National Pancake Day. All day long IHOP in Beckley gave customers a free stack of pancakes.

The free stack of pancakes was to encourage people to donate money to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

Earl Harville is the Assistant General Manager at the Beckley IHOP. He said every year his staff tries to raise money for kids who may not be able to leave a hospital to enjoy some free pancakes. He said the proceeds from the fundraiser stay in the state, as they help the kids staying at a children’s hospital in Morgantown. It is something they look forward to doing every year as a staff.

“It’s not about us, it’s not about the company, it’s about people coming together for a great cause,” Harville said.

