Closings
There are currently 3 active closings. Click for more details.

Indulge in holiday food and wine pairing event

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

CRAB ORCHARD, WV (WVNS) — If you want to take a break from your holiday shopping, you can relax at Daniel Vineyards’ Deck the Halls Food and Wine Pairing event on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019.

There will be four courses, each paired with a glass of wine. Reservations are available at 12 p.m, 2 p.m, 4 p.m, and 6 p.m. It is $25 a person to attend. Richard Daniel is a co-owner of the vineyard. He said they try to put on an event like this every month.

“It just gives a place to showcase our wine and food and nothing goes better with food then wine,” Daniel said.

If interested, call the vineyard to make a reservation at (304) 252-9750.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

West Virginia Miners hosting Christmas all-skill camp

Thumbnail for the video titled "West Virginia Miners hosting Christmas all-skill camp"

Home for the Holidays concert coming to Fayetteville

Thumbnail for the video titled "Home for the Holidays concert coming to Fayetteville"

Photographer from Maine visits mountain state to take pictures of coal miners

Thumbnail for the video titled "Photographer from Maine visits mountain state to take pictures of coal miners"

Shady Spring High School Student Council Collects Donations for Christmas Market

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shady Spring High School Student Council Collects Donations for Christmas Market"

Thousands donated to Toys For Tots

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thousands donated to Toys For Tots"

Halloween decoration stuck on deer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Halloween decoration stuck on deer"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News