Indulge in holiday food and wine pairing event

CRAB ORCHARD, WV (WVNS) — If you want to take a break from your holiday shopping, you can relax at Daniel Vineyards’ Deck the Halls Food and Wine Pairing event on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019.

There will be four courses, each paired with a glass of wine. Reservations are available at 12 p.m, 2 p.m, 4 p.m, and 6 p.m. It is $25 a person to attend. Richard Daniel is a co-owner of the vineyard. He said they try to put on an event like this every month.

“It just gives a place to showcase our wine and food and nothing goes better with food then wine,” Daniel said.

If interested, call the vineyard to make a reservation at (304) 252-9750.