Is there really a right time to take down the holiday decorations?

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Holiday season is just about over, so when is the right time to take down the decorations?

While there is no set date for when decorations have to be down, you will typically see people begin the process right after the New Year. Many people chose to wait until later in January, but others choose to take them down sooner. Kathy Caperton is a West Virginia resident. She does most of her packing up the first week of January.

“We put our tree up the first Saturday in December, so I am not ready to take the decorations down until January the 1st at the earliest, sometimes I get away with a few more days,” Caperton said.

Caperton said keeping a few bows up through the month of January is nice when the weather is dreary, but other than that, she likes everything to be down.