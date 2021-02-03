JanCare Ambulance installs new heart monitoring technology in ambulances

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — In a year without a COVID-19 pandemic, heart attack is the leading cause of death in West Virginia. JanCare ambulance company wants to work towards changing that.

JanCare purchased 60 Lifepack 15 monitors for their ambulances. Tracey Gray is the Director of Education for the company.

“This particular life pack comes with a modem. The modem transmits actively. As the paramedic is working on the patient, the modem is helping trying to send the data of the patient to a physician,” Gray explained.

This new technology monitors a patient’s heart.

“You’re having a heart attack at your house, and we hook our monitor up to you, and we can see and say oh my goodness that’s a heart attack,” Gray explained the monitor.

Then that data from the monitor can be sent right to a physician at the hospital to which the ambulance is taking them, and that doctor can prepare their team and an operating room.

It saves a lot of time, which saves a lot of heart muscle.

“We wanted to give the paramedic more time to work on the patient, and less time focusing on getting this information, this vital information, to the physician,” Gray said.

This new technology will also play a big role in saving the lives of people who live in rural areas. It relies on Wi-Fi in the ambulance, and not cell phone service, to get the information to the local hospital.

With this new technology on board, JanCare administrators hope they can reduce the number of people who die from a heart attack.

“Twenty three years ago, a heart attack was seen as a death sentence. Oh my goodness I’m going to be disabled or I’m not going to live through this. Now we really can reverse what’s happening to you in less than 120 minutes,” Gray said.

This new technology will not just be installed here in Southern West Virginia, but in any state in which JanCare operates. It should be deployed by the end of the week.