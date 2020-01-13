January brings awareness to womens’ health

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

59News Online

Top Stories January 13th

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Stories January 13th"

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — January is Cervical Health Awareness Month.

The biggest concern in cervical health is cervical cancer. One way women can protect themselves is the HPV Vaccine.

Dr. Johnny Walker works with Access Health. He spoke with 59 News about how important it is for women to have good cervical health.

“Cervical cancer screening is very important. It’s currently one of the most preventable cancers. The screening techniques are good at detecting the cancers very early. And there are also HPV type screenings that can detect the virus that can cause cancers before the cancer even begins,” Walker said.

It is also important to get regular cervical cancer screenings, which typically start at age 21.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Family evaluates damage after wind blows roof off home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family evaluates damage after wind blows roof off home"

Family evaluates damage after wind blows roof of home in Raleigh County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family evaluates damage after wind blows roof of home in Raleigh County"

Tamarack hosts new art gallery exhibit celebrating beauty of Appalachia

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tamarack hosts new art gallery exhibit celebrating beauty of Appalachia"

2020 Bridge Design competition kicks off with bridge walk

Thumbnail for the video titled "2020 Bridge Design competition kicks off with bridge walk"

You can file your taxes now instead of waiting until Jan. 28th

Thumbnail for the video titled "You can file your taxes now instead of waiting until Jan. 28th"

Two arrested after puppy found beaten to death, just feet away from elementary school

Thumbnail for the video titled "Two arrested after puppy found beaten to death, just feet away from elementary school"

Par 59

More Par59

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News