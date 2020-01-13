January brings awareness to womens’ health

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — January is Cervical Health Awareness Month.

The biggest concern in cervical health is cervical cancer. One way women can protect themselves is the HPV Vaccine.

Dr. Johnny Walker works with Access Health. He spoke with 59 News about how important it is for women to have good cervical health.

“Cervical cancer screening is very important. It’s currently one of the most preventable cancers. The screening techniques are good at detecting the cancers very early. And there are also HPV type screenings that can detect the virus that can cause cancers before the cancer even begins,” Walker said.

It is also important to get regular cervical cancer screenings, which typically start at age 21.