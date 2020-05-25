Kayaking season delayed due to pandemic, weather

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – This holiday weekend is normally the busiest for the kayaking industry in our region, but unfortunately, many businesses missed out on the large economic impact due to COVID-19 and heavy rain.

Over the last few years, tourism on the Elk River has grown significantly, attracting people to adventurous activities on the water, such as kayaking.

Dave Knight, Owner of Yak House Rentals, started his own kayaking business along the Elk River in 2017 to help grow tourism after the June 2016 Flood, which proved to be a success, however, this pandemic and excessive rain is preventing him from kicking off the summer season.

“I’m going up next Friday and be full board then and the way I’m doing things different right now, I won’t be transporting you, I’ll be transporting the kayaks. You’ll have to have two cars, you’ll park one here at Yak House Rentals and then you’ll follow me up, I’ll put you in and you’ll float down back to my place here,” said Knight.

He also is taking other precautionary measures by sanitizing everything.

“I pressure-wash everything, I wash every seat, every vest, every paddle, every first aid kit…”

Kayaking groups will also be smaller and he is following Governor Jim Justice’s wishes of not mixing groups for social distancing purposes.

Knight plans to start his summer kayaking season on Friday, May 29th.