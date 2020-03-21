Kroger Announces Appreciation Bonus for Associates and Expands 14-Day COVID-19 Emergency Leave Guidelines

CINCINNATI – JULY 15: A sign identifies the Kroger Co. corporate headquarters July 15, 2008 in downtown Cincinnati, Ohio. Kroger is one of the nation’s largest grocery retailers, with fiscal 2007 sales of over $70 billion. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

WVNS- The Kroger Family of Companies announced on Saturday, March 21, 2020 that it will provide a one-time bonus to every hourly frontline grocery, supply chain, manufacturing and customer service associate, amounting to $300 for every full-time associate and $150 for every part-time associate.

“Grocery workers are on the frontlines, ensuring Americans have access to the food and products they need during this unprecedented pandemic. Our associates are working around the clock to keep our stores open for our customers. I am incredibly grateful for all they are doing. The true heroes in this story are our associates, and we want to provide them with additional resources and support to help them continue their remarkable effort,” Rodney McMullen, Kroger’s chairman and CEO said.

The special bonus will be paid to frontline associates who were hired on or before March 1, covers the payroll period March 8 – 28, and will be payable on April 3.

Expanded 14-Day COVID-19 Emergency Leave Guidelines

The company today also expanded its COVID-19 emergency leave guidelines to include paid time off for self-isolation and symptoms as verified by an accredited health care professional. This expands the new guidelines, announced on March 14, which allows paid time off for associates diagnosed with or placed under quarantine due to COVID-19. In each scenario, all associates will be eligible to receive their standard pay for up to two weeks (14 days).

“We believe that by expanding our emergency leave guidelines, more of our associates can feel certain knowing that if their health is affected by or if they experience symptoms of COVID-19, they will be supported while they stay at home and recover. We are appreciative of all of our managers who have been working individually with associates in recognition that every associate’s situation is personal. We also want to make it easier for associates to follow our guidance to stay home if they feel sick and to do our part to flatten the curve,” Tim Massa, Kroger’s senior vice president and chief people officer, said.

For those affected by COVID-19, the organization has also made available additional resources through the Kroger Family of Companies Helping Hands fund to provide financial assistance to associates who face hardship due to COVID-19, including lack of access to childcare and for those considered higher-risk.