Lake Stephens on track to get upgraded playgrounds

SURVEYOR, WV (WVNS) — Lake Stephens will get a makeover before summertime.

Raleigh County Parks and Rec Authority want to install all inclusive playgrounds on site. These playgrounds provide activities for kids of all different ages and abilities. Some of the pieces will even produce energy, providing children with a lesson.

Ron Hedrick is a Raleigh County Commissioner who supported these changes.

“The more we can make it fun to come to the parks, the more fun it will be to live in this area. That’s the goal, to get people to want to stay here, live, raise their families, and retire here. So, our support is fully behind making our parks and recreations some of the finest in the state,” Hedrick said.

There are three playgrounds on site that will see these changes.