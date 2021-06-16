Late gardeners still have time to plant

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — With all the nice weather we’ve had, and the end of the 2021 planting season soon upon us, now is a great time to get those gardens planted.



Gardeners who want to have the full summer flower beds or veggie producing gardens should take advantage of the beautiful weather to ensure their gardens are ready.

“You would have to be prepared for bad weather if you planted early and if you planted later you’d have to be prepared when it came to your late frost,” said Mazie Casto, Owner of Casto Greenhouses.



Casto said there is still time to get those gardens in the ground before the 2021 planting season comes to a close. While many greenhouses are still open, plant selections are slimming down.