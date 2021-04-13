Law enforcement collects old prescriptions for National Drug Take Back Day

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — If there are old prescriptions in your house, an upcoming event will give you the chance to safely get rid of them.

National Drug Take Back Day is coming up on Saturday, April 24, 2021. You can drop your unused medications off from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. There will be three locations in Raleigh County. Beckley Police will be collecting them at Raleigh County Commission on Aging. Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department will collect at Crab Orchard Pharmacy. You can also bring old prescriptions to the Beckley Detachment of the West Virginia State Police.