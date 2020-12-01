Law enforcement officers give tips to prevent being victim of car theft

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Over the last week, deputies with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department asked for the public’s help in car theft investigations.

Lt. J.L. Redden said one man was caught on camera breaking into someone’s car and stealing his belongings.

“He got an alert about motion in his car, when he went over to check, he found that he forgot to lock his car, but there was items missing: some money, some food items and a rechargeable flashlight,” Redden said.

Now, deputies ask for the community’s help identifying the suspect and they think he may be connected to more than one car break-in.

On the same day of that theft, Redden said they asked for the public’s help in locating two suspects: Jessica Lee and and Robert Clark.

“They are connected to a theft of a set of wheels, rims and tires of a vehicle from a local business while it was there for service,” Redden explained.

There has been multiple reports of tires or catalytic converters stolen off cars. Redden said crimes like these spike this time of year.

“People are looking for money, looking for Christmas. It’s getting cold outside. So, people are looking for ways to support themselves and some people turn to theft to do that,” Redden said.

To avoid being a victim, Redden suggested putting valuables in your trunk or out of sight from outside of the car. He said to always lock your car and park in a well lit area if possible.