Law enforcement officers taking extra precautions during COVID-19 pandemic

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — Every day, law enforcement works in the community to keep people safe; however, the COVID-19 pandemic is putting restrictions on how these people can do their job.

Major Mike Shawver said the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Department found innovative ways to respond to calls without going into locals’ homes.

“Obviously there are still times when an officer has to enter someones home, but we’re advising them to keep that to a minimum if they can handle the business outside to let them go outside,” Shawver said.

Shawver said that is not all they are doing. He said they have new rules when it comes to what they wear to keep themselves safe when responding to calls.

“We are taking universal precautions. We are advising our officers to use personal protection equipment, wearing masks and gloves whenever they possibly can and of course, eye protection as well,” Shawver said.

Besides responding to calls, the department itself is restricting visitor access as much as possible to limit the germs inside their offices. Major Shawver said taking these measures now could set up a good foundation for the future.

“We’ve never experienced anything like this. Everyone seems to be on edge, and it’s a crazy time to be in law enforcement, but at the same time it’s a good learning experience. Hopefully, we’ll never have to do this again, but if we do, hopefully we’ll be ready for it,” Shawver said.