Library in Mercer County working to keep students engaged this summer

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — The Craft Memorial Library is having to get creative with its summer reading program.

Library Director Eva McGuire explained how important it is to keep the kids reading.

“Often times, children kind of slide back if they are not being read to or reading themselves. Especially right now,” McGuire said.

Because children have been out of school since March, McGuire said they are not receiving the usual attention from teachers and librarians. She wanted to change that, and is now utilizing social media, like Facebook, to engage with children

“Here at the Library, we are also trying to do some Facebook live sessions where we are reading to children just so they have another opportunity and to give parents a break,” McGuire said.

McGuire added the stories they are reading through Facebook live also come with a craft kit that can be picked up at the library.

“Another thing we have to go along with those are activities a little craft and a color sheet that parents can come by and pick up that go along with the stories,” McGuire said.

Ana Schaetzle is a local parent. She said she is thankful there are still summer reading programs for her children to participate in during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It helps children not just with creativity, but it helps with spelling and write better, it increases vocabulary. I mean reading is so essential no matter what you’re going to do in life,” Schaetzle said.

The library is currently open on Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m to 5:00 p.m. Join the Facebook sessions every Tuesday and Thursday morning at 10:00 a.m. If you cannot watch the live session, all videos are saved on the Facebook page.